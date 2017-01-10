94-Year-old pedestrian struck, killed - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

94-Year-old pedestrian struck, killed

A 94-year-old pedestrian has died after a vehicle struck him Monday in Indian River County.

Robert A. Dangio of Vero Beach was walking across a parking lot in the 900 block of 14th Lane when a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Joseph H. Brooks, 88, of Barefoot Bay collided with him, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Dangio was transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center where he later died.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, FHP said.

