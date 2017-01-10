94-Year-old pedestrian struck, killed

The girl suffered minor injuries from glass debris, but she is expected to be OK, police say.

The girl suffered minor injuries from glass debris, but she is expected to be OK, police say.

Gustavo Falcon, the brother of one of Miami's most notorious drug traffickers, was arrested Wednesday without incident.

Gustavo Falcon, the brother of one of Miami's most notorious drug traffickers, was arrested Wednesday without incident.

A gator crept too close to a group of grazing wild horses, and you won't believe what happens next.

A gator crept too close to a group of grazing wild horses, and you won't believe what happens next.

A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.

A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.

Ocean world near Saturn top contender for life beyond Earth

Ocean world near Saturn top contender for life beyond Earth

The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.

The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.

A 94-year-old pedestrian has died after a vehicle struck him Monday in Indian River County.

Robert A. Dangio of Vero Beach was walking across a parking lot in the 900 block of 14th Lane when a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Joseph H. Brooks, 88, of Barefoot Bay collided with him, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Dangio was transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center where he later died.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, FHP said.