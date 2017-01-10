PBSO: Man threatened to shoot woman

The girl suffered minor injuries from glass debris, but she is expected to be OK, police say.

The girl suffered minor injuries from glass debris, but she is expected to be OK, police say.

Gustavo Falcon, the brother of one of Miami's most notorious drug traffickers, was arrested Wednesday without incident.

Gustavo Falcon, the brother of one of Miami's most notorious drug traffickers, was arrested Wednesday without incident.

A gator crept too close to a group of grazing wild horses, and you won't believe what happens next.

A gator crept too close to a group of grazing wild horses, and you won't believe what happens next.

The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.

The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.

SUBURBAN WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A man was arrested for using a gun to threaten a woman on the campus of Keiser University.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to the campus on Monday, January 9, 2017 at approximately 1:02 p.m.

The victim described walking through a parking lot and encountering the suspect, 21-year-old John Barrington Kennedy.

The victim says Kennedy waved at her and she responded with a hand gesture she described as "flips him off". The victim says Kennedy immediately returned the same hand gesture.

The victim told PBSO that she pulled into a parking spot and gathered her belongings and noticed Kennedy reach into his vehicle and emerge with a black semi automatic handgun. She says Kennedy pointed the gun at her and had a look in his eyes "as if he thought it was nothing."

In the victim's sworn written statement, she describes how Kennedy verbally threatened to shoot her.

Deputies recovered a black semiautomatic Glock 27 .40 cal handgun from Kennedy. He was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and exhibiting weapons on school property.