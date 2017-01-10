Ex-Ocean Ridge Vice Mayor to fight charges

The girl suffered minor injuries from glass debris, but she is expected to be OK, police say.

The girl suffered minor injuries from glass debris, but she is expected to be OK, police say.

Gustavo Falcon, the brother of one of Miami's most notorious drug traffickers, was arrested Wednesday without incident.

Gustavo Falcon, the brother of one of Miami's most notorious drug traffickers, was arrested Wednesday without incident.

A gator crept too close to a group of grazing wild horses, and you won't believe what happens next.

A gator crept too close to a group of grazing wild horses, and you won't believe what happens next.

The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.

The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.

Former Ocean Ridge Vice Mayor Richard Lucibella is headed to court.

He chose to go to trial on charges of battery on an officer, resisting an officer with violence and using a firearm while under the influence.

Lucibella rebuts the way things were portrayed on an October night. He called for the resignation of the arresting officer whom he claims injured and fractured three of his ribs.

"His reputation, his name, his business reputation, everything has been ruined because of this. So he can't wait for the public to see what happened. He can't wait for the jury to try this case,” said defense attorney Marc Shiner.



The trial is set for April 10th.

