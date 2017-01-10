Person hospitalized after being kicked by horse

The girl suffered minor injuries from glass debris, but she is expected to be OK, police say.

The girl suffered minor injuries from glass debris, but she is expected to be OK, police say.

Gustavo Falcon, the brother of one of Miami's most notorious drug traffickers, was arrested Wednesday without incident.

Gustavo Falcon, the brother of one of Miami's most notorious drug traffickers, was arrested Wednesday without incident.

A gator crept too close to a group of grazing wild horses, and you won't believe what happens next.

A gator crept too close to a group of grazing wild horses, and you won't believe what happens next.

A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.

A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.

Ocean world near Saturn top contender for life beyond Earth

Ocean world near Saturn top contender for life beyond Earth

The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.

The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.

Misdirected US strike killed 18 allied fighters in Syria

Misdirected US strike killed 18 allied fighters in Syria

A person kicked in the head by a horse needed to be airlifted to a hospital Tuesday morning.

It happened in the 14000 block of Pierson Road around 9 a.m.

The horse also kicked the person in the torso, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The male victim was transported to a trauma center for treatment.

His identity and condition were not released.