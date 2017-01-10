Person hospitalized after being kicked by horse - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Person hospitalized after being kicked by horse

A person kicked in the head by a horse needed to be airlifted to a hospital Tuesday morning.

It happened in the 14000 block of Pierson Road around 9 a.m.

The horse also kicked the person in the torso, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The male victim was transported to a trauma center for treatment.

His identity and condition were not released.  

