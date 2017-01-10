Port St. Lucie third grade teacher had heroin capsules, syringes in his classroom, police say

The girl suffered minor injuries from glass debris, but she is expected to be OK, police say.

Gustavo Falcon, the brother of one of Miami's most notorious drug traffickers, was arrested Wednesday without incident.

A gator crept too close to a group of grazing wild horses, and you won't believe what happens next.

A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.

Ocean world near Saturn top contender for life beyond Earth

The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- A Port St. Lucie teacher has been arrested at school for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Port St. Lucie Police have arrested 27-year-old Patrick John McLaughlin on two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia after used heroin capsules and needles were found in his possession.

Police received an anonymous tip through Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers of potential drug-related activity involving a third grade teacher at Renaissance Charter School at 300 NW Cashmere Boulevard.

Police met with McLaughlin on Monday, January 9, 2017 at the school. Detectives searched his car parked on campus and no illegal drugs were found.

Detectives then searched McLaughlin's classroom desk and found a used heroin capsule. Detectives also found a used heroin capsule in the trash can under the same desk and two syringes in his pants pocket.

He was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and booked into the St. Lucie County Jail.

