Port St. Lucie third grade teacher had heroin capsules, syringes - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Port St. Lucie third grade teacher had heroin capsules, syringes in his classroom, police say

picture by ST. LUCIE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE picture by ST. LUCIE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- A Port St. Lucie teacher has been arrested at school for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Port St. Lucie Police have arrested 27-year-old Patrick John McLaughlin on two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia after used heroin capsules and needles were found in his possession.

Police received an anonymous tip through Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers of potential drug-related activity involving a third grade teacher at Renaissance Charter School at 300 NW Cashmere Boulevard.

Police met with McLaughlin on Monday, January 9, 2017 at the school. Detectives searched his car parked on campus and no illegal drugs were found.

Detectives then searched McLaughlin's classroom desk and found a used heroin capsule. Detectives also found a used heroin capsule in the trash can under the same desk and two syringes in his pants pocket.

He was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and booked into the St. Lucie County Jail.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.