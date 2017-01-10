Dalia Dippolito won't seek change of venue

The girl suffered minor injuries from glass debris, but she is expected to be OK, police say.

The girl suffered minor injuries from glass debris, but she is expected to be OK, police say.

Gustavo Falcon, the brother of one of Miami's most notorious drug traffickers, was arrested Wednesday without incident.

Gustavo Falcon, the brother of one of Miami's most notorious drug traffickers, was arrested Wednesday without incident.

A gator crept too close to a group of grazing wild horses, and you won't believe what happens next.

A gator crept too close to a group of grazing wild horses, and you won't believe what happens next.

The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.

The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.

Attorneys for Dalia Dippolito have decided not to seek a change of venue for her third trial.

Her attorneys believe an impartial jury can be found and that she will receive a fair trial.

“Judge Kelley did an exceptional job of vetting potentially biased jurors in the last trial to ensure that Ms. Dippolito had the case heard before an unbiased cross section of Palm Beach County jurors,” defense attorney Brian Claypool said in a statement. “Co-counsel Greg Rosenfeld and I trust that Judge Kelley will do the same in the third trial. Ms. Dippolito has faith in the people of Palm Beach County.”

Dippolito, a Boynton Beach resident, was accused of hiring a hitman to kill her husband in 2009.

She was convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2011, but that conviction was overturned. A retrial last month ended with a hung jury. Dippolito's third trial could be set as early as this April.

She is currently under house arrest.