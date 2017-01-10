Ex-Ocean Ridge vice mayor to fight charges - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Ex-Ocean Ridge vice mayor to fight charges

Former Ocean Ridge Vice Mayor Richard Lucibella is headed to court.

He chose to go to trial on charges of battery on an officer, resisting an officer with violence and using a firearm while under the influence.

Lucibella rebuts the way things were portrayed on an October night. He called for the resignation of the arresting officer whom he claims injured and fractured three of his ribs.

"His reputation, his name, his business reputation, everything has been ruined because of this. So he can't wait for the public to see what happened. He can't wait for the jury to try this case,” said defense attorney Marc Shiner.

The trial is set for April 10. 
 

