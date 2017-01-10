Palm Beach to allow Trump to land helicopter

The girl suffered minor injuries from glass debris, but she is expected to be OK, police say.

The girl suffered minor injuries from glass debris, but she is expected to be OK, police say.

Gustavo Falcon, the brother of one of Miami's most notorious drug traffickers, was arrested Wednesday without incident.

Gustavo Falcon, the brother of one of Miami's most notorious drug traffickers, was arrested Wednesday without incident.

A gator crept too close to a group of grazing wild horses, and you won't believe what happens next.

A gator crept too close to a group of grazing wild horses, and you won't believe what happens next.

The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.

The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.

Story Video: Click here

The Town of Palm Beach voted unanimously Tuesday morning to allow President-elect Donald Trump to land his helicopter at Mar-a-Lago.

The resolution will only last during Trump’s presidency.

Currently there is a town ordinance prohibiting aircraft from landing or taking off within the town limits.

Town Manager Thomas Bradford was in favor of the exception because it would help alleviate traffic congestion caused by motorcades coming and going from Palm Beach International Airport.

According to the ordinance, Marine One is not mentioned specifically in the agenda but only "the take-off and landing of helicopters during President-elect Donald J. Trump term (s) of office as President of the United States."