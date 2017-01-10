Rattlesnake relocated after Palm City dog bitten

The girl suffered minor injuries from glass debris, but she is expected to be OK, police say.

Gustavo Falcon, the brother of one of Miami's most notorious drug traffickers, was arrested Wednesday without incident.

A gator crept too close to a group of grazing wild horses, and you won't believe what happens next.

A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.

Ocean world near Saturn top contender for life beyond Earth

The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.

PALM CITY, Fla. -- A large rattlesnake was captured and relocated after the snake bit a homeowner's dog in Martin County.

Martin County Sheriff's Office Animal Services responded to a call at Highland's Preserve regarding the snake bite.

The snake was near the homeowner's pool area, attempting to hide in bushes.

MCSO says the snake had just killed a small rabbit prior to attacking the dog.

Animal Services Officer Kneubehl captured the snake and removed it from the area.

MCSO says the snake was relocated to a large preserve.

The dog was bitten in the face and was rushed to a local pet emergency clinic, then transferred to another clinic in Palm Beach County where anti-venom was available.

The dog is recovering, but MCSO says he has a long road ahead.

If you suspect your animal was bitten by a venomous snake, officials advise you be aware which local pet emergency clinics keep anti-venom readily available.