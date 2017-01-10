Rattlesnake relocated after Palm City dog bitten

-
Thursday, April 13 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-04-13 23:53:36 GMT
The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.More >>
Thursday, April 13 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-04-13 23:53:27 GMT
A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.More >>
Thursday, April 13 2017 12:19 PM EDT2017-04-13 16:19:03 GMT
A gator crept too close to a group of grazing wild horses, and you won't believe what happens next.More >>
Thursday, April 13 2017 7:45 AM EDT2017-04-13 11:45:10 GMT
Gustavo Falcon, the brother of one of Miami's most notorious drug traffickers, was arrested Wednesday without incident. More >>
Thursday, April 13 2017 7:30 AM EDT2017-04-13 11:30:06 GMT
The girl suffered minor injuries from glass debris, but she is expected to be OK, police say. More >>
PALM CITY, Fla. -- A large rattlesnake was captured and relocated after the snake bit a homeowner's dog in Martin County.
Martin County Sheriff's Office Animal Services responded to a call at Highland's Preserve regarding the snake bite.
The snake was near the homeowner's pool area, attempting to hide in bushes.
MCSO says the snake had just killed a small rabbit prior to attacking the dog.
Animal Services Officer Kneubehl captured the snake and removed it from the area.
MCSO says the snake was relocated to a large preserve.
The dog was bitten in the face and was rushed to a local pet emergency clinic, then transferred to another clinic in Palm Beach County where anti-venom was available.
The dog is recovering, but MCSO says he has a long road ahead.
If you suspect your animal was bitten by a venomous snake, officials advise you be aware which local pet emergency clinics keep anti-venom readily available.Scripps Only Content 2017