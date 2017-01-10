Puppies found tied in a pillowcase - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Puppies found tied in a pillowcase

A half dozen puppies have been found tied in a pillowcase in the 18000 block of 50th Street in Loxahatchee, according to Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control.

One of the six was dead.

Animal Care and Control is asking for your help to find the person who abandoned them.

They are more than likely Catahoula puppies that are about 4-6 weeks old.

Animal Care and Control officials are evaluating and testing the animals.

If they are healthy, they will go to the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League for foster care until they are adopted.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is also investigating the case, according to Animal Care and Control.
 

