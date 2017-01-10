Puppies found tied in a pillowcase

The girl suffered minor injuries from glass debris, but she is expected to be OK, police say.

Gustavo Falcon, the brother of one of Miami's most notorious drug traffickers, was arrested Wednesday without incident.

A gator crept too close to a group of grazing wild horses, and you won't believe what happens next.

A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.

Ocean world near Saturn top contender for life beyond Earth

The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.

A half dozen puppies have been found tied in a pillowcase in the 18000 block of 50th Street in Loxahatchee, according to Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control.

One of the six was dead.

Animal Care and Control is asking for your help to find the person who abandoned them.

They are more than likely Catahoula puppies that are about 4-6 weeks old.

Animal Care and Control officials are evaluating and testing the animals.

If they are healthy, they will go to the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League for foster care until they are adopted.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is also investigating the case, according to Animal Care and Control.

