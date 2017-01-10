Suspect in two robberies sought

-
Thursday, April 13 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-04-13 23:53:36 GMT
The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.More >>
Thursday, April 13 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-04-13 23:53:27 GMT
A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.More >>
Thursday, April 13 2017 12:19 PM EDT2017-04-13 16:19:03 GMT
A gator crept too close to a group of grazing wild horses, and you won't believe what happens next.More >>
Thursday, April 13 2017 7:45 AM EDT2017-04-13 11:45:10 GMT
Gustavo Falcon, the brother of one of Miami's most notorious drug traffickers, was arrested Wednesday without incident. More >>
Thursday, April 13 2017 7:30 AM EDT2017-04-13 11:30:06 GMT
The girl suffered minor injuries from glass debris, but she is expected to be OK, police say. More >>
Sebastian police are trying to track down a man whom they say is suspected of two robberies the same day.
Police say the man robbed a clerk at the Speedway gas station and convenience store just before midnight on January 8th.
They say he is also suspected of robbing a store on Wickham Road in Melbourne earlier that day.
He's described as about 5’6 and 30 to 40-years-old.
Police say he was driving light colored older model SUV.
Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Todd Finnegan at (772) 388-4423. The case number is 17-0054. Or call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.
