Suspect in two robberies sought

The girl suffered minor injuries from glass debris, but she is expected to be OK, police say.

Gustavo Falcon, the brother of one of Miami's most notorious drug traffickers, was arrested Wednesday without incident.

A gator crept too close to a group of grazing wild horses, and you won't believe what happens next.

A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.

Ocean world near Saturn top contender for life beyond Earth

The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.

Sebastian police are trying to track down a man whom they say is suspected of two robberies the same day.

Police say the man robbed a clerk at the Speedway gas station and convenience store just before midnight on January 8th.

They say he is also suspected of robbing a store on Wickham Road in Melbourne earlier that day.

He's described as about 5’6 and 30 to 40-years-old.

Police say he was driving light colored older model SUV.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Todd Finnegan at (772) 388-4423. The case number is 17-0054. Or call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.