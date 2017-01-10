Search for suspect in Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Palm Beach police say they are looking for an escaped prisoner.

They released his photo on the city's website, but did not identify him. 

He was wearing a dark green shirt and dark green shorts.

He has dark hair, a beard and mustache.

Police did not say why he was in custody.

He was last seen near Australian Avenue heading north on South Ocean Boulevard.

If you see him please dial 911 or (561) 838-5454.

