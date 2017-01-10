Fugitive who fled PB police station apprehended - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fugitive who fled PB police station apprehended

Story Video: Click here

UPDATE: Escaped fugitive Misael Garcia has been apprehended, according to the Town of Palm Beach.

EARLIER STORY: 

Palm Beach police say they are looking for an escaped prisoner.

They released his photo on the city's website and have identified him as Misael Garcia.

He was wearing a dark green shirt and dark green shorts.

He has dark hair, a beard and mustache.

Police did not say why he was in custody.

He was last seen near Australian Avenue heading north on South Ocean Boulevard.

If you see him please dial 911 or (561) 838-5454.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.