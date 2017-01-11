Homicide investigated overnight in West Palm - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Homicide investigated overnight in West Palm

West Palm Beach police are investigating a fatal shooting overnight at a home on South Chillingworth Drive.

The homicide occurred around 11 p.m. Tuesday near Erie Place.

A detective at the scene said a man in his 20s, who does not live in the neighborhood, was shot and killed.

When investigators arrived a the scene, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not named a suspect in the shooting.  The name of the victim has not been released.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.