Martha Stewart to speak at Palm Beach event

A customer who found a live mosquito inside a bag of salad turned the product over to a Target employee.

Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.

A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.

Ocean world near Saturn top contender for life beyond Earth

It's part of an effort to fight misinformation following the spread of fake news in the lead-up to the U.S. presidential race.

Nintendo's NES Classic Edition, a mini-NES replica in appearance with 30 classic games preloaded, was released in November. Demand for it far exceeded supplies, with many stores selling out.

House and home maven Martha Stewart is scheduled to speak next month at a public event held by the Garden Club of Palm Beach.

Stewart will speak at the Walter S. Gubelmann Auditorium on Feb. 23 at 2:30 p.m. The theme will be “Great Ideas for the Garden.”

Call (561) 655-7226 to reserve a seat starting Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. Reservations are required.

Limit two tickets per person.

