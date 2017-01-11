Martha Stewart to speak at Palm Beach event - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Martha Stewart to speak at Palm Beach event

Story Video: Click here

House and home maven Martha Stewart is scheduled to speak next month at a public event held by the Garden Club of Palm Beach.

Stewart will speak at the Walter S. Gubelmann Auditorium on Feb. 23 at 2:30 p.m. The theme will be “Great Ideas for the Garden.”

Call (561) 655-7226 to reserve a seat starting Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. Reservations are required.

Limit two tickets per person.
 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.