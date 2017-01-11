Pedestrian, 94, killed in Indian River County

A customer who found a live mosquito inside a bag of salad turned the product over to a Target employee.

Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.

A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.

Ocean world near Saturn top contender for life beyond Earth

It's part of an effort to fight misinformation following the spread of fake news in the lead-up to the U.S. presidential race.

Nintendo's NES Classic Edition, a mini-NES replica in appearance with 30 classic games preloaded, was released in November. Demand for it far exceeded supplies, with many stores selling out.

A 94-year-old pedestrian has died after a vehicle struck him Monday in Indian River County.

Robert A. Dangio of Vero Beach was walking across a parking lot in the 900 block of 14th Lane when a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Joseph H. Brooks, 88, of Barefoot Bay collided with him, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Dangio was transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center where he later died.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the cause of the collision remains under investigation.