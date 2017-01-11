Crews battle house fire in Riviera Beach

A customer who found a live mosquito inside a bag of salad turned the product over to a Target employee.

A customer who found a live mosquito inside a bag of salad turned the product over to a Target employee.

Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.

Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.

Giraffe watch: Don't worry about Oliver's behavior, keepers say

Giraffe watch: Don't worry about Oliver's behavior, keepers say

A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.

A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.

Ocean world near Saturn top contender for life beyond Earth

Ocean world near Saturn top contender for life beyond Earth

It's part of an effort to fight misinformation following the spread of fake news in the lead-up to the U.S. presidential race.

It's part of an effort to fight misinformation following the spread of fake news in the lead-up to the U.S. presidential race.

Nintendo's NES Classic Edition, a mini-NES replica in appearance with 30 classic games preloaded, was released in November. Demand for it far exceeded supplies, with many stores selling out.

Nintendo's NES Classic Edition, a mini-NES replica in appearance with 30 classic games preloaded, was released in November. Demand for it far exceeded supplies, with many stores selling out.

Story Video: Click here

Riviera Beach Fire Rescue battled a house fire Wednesday morning just north of Blue Heron Boulevard.

The fire occurred at a building located on Broadway at East 27th Street around 6:30 a.m.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene around 6:50 a.m. and spotted heavy flames coming from the structure. Crews are still working to extinguish the blaze.

Riviera Beach Fire Rescue tweeted that there appeared to be no one hurt.

The cause is unclear.

Update on East 27th street fire, no exposures threatened main body of fire extinguished. Appears no victims thus far. — RIVIERA BEACH FIRE (@RBFRPIO87) January 11, 2017