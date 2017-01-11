Student hit by vehicle near Bear Lakes Middle - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Student hit by vehicle near Bear Lakes Middle

The Palm Beach County School District said a student was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning near Bear Lakes Middle School in West Palm Beach.

The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of North Military Trail and Shenandoah Drive.

Chopper 5 spotted a school bus stopped at the scene, but the Palm Beach County School District said a different vehicle, not the school bus, hit the child.

Palm Beach Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto said the student, whose condition has not been released, is an "adolescent male."

The student was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

At 6:50 a.m., northbound Military Trail is closed to traffic.
 

