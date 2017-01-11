Box cutter used in Martin Co. CVS robbery - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Box cutter used in Martin Co. CVS robbery

Two people armed with a box cutter robbed a CVS on Salerno Road Wednesday, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

They left in a small, black SUV the sheriff's office said.

It was the second store targeted Wednesday, officials said.

If you have any information call the Martin County Sheriff's Office or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800.273.TIPS.

