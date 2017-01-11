Equestrian festival kicks off in Wellington

A customer who found a live mosquito inside a bag of salad turned the product over to a Target employee.

A customer who found a live mosquito inside a bag of salad turned the product over to a Target employee.

Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.

Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.

It's part of an effort to fight misinformation following the spread of fake news in the lead-up to the U.S. presidential race.

It's part of an effort to fight misinformation following the spread of fake news in the lead-up to the U.S. presidential race.

Nintendo's NES Classic Edition, a mini-NES replica in appearance with 30 classic games preloaded, was released in November. Demand for it far exceeded supplies, with many stores selling out.

Nintendo's NES Classic Edition, a mini-NES replica in appearance with 30 classic games preloaded, was released in November. Demand for it far exceeded supplies, with many stores selling out.

Story Video: Click here

It's about to get really busy in Wellington. The annual Winter Equestrian Festival kicked off Wednesday.

U.S. Olympian Lauren Hough woke up early for the first day of competitions. Hough, a Palm Beach County resident, is among the top 50 ranked equestrian athletes.

Hough is participating in the winter festival in an attempt to make her seventh appearance at the World Cup Finals in Omaha. The winter festival in Wellington is a qualifier for the event.

“I feel like I have a very good horse, and I’ll do my best to compete," Hough said.

Competitors from 43 countries are participating in the 12-week event.

The economic impact to Palm Beach County is $120 million a year. The festival is the longest and largest horse show circuit around the world.

"It's wonderful out here. We spend most of our lives traveling and living out of a suitcase," Hough said. "It's nice to be home four months out of the year. It's a real privilege to have such a high quality event right in your back yard."

On Saturday is the battle of the sexes, which is the only time that both men and woman will compete against each other. Gates open at 6 p.m. The event starts at 7 p.m.