West Palm homicide victim ID'd

A customer who found a live mosquito inside a bag of salad turned the product over to a Target employee.

Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.

Giraffe watch: Don't worry about Oliver's behavior, keepers say

It's part of an effort to fight misinformation following the spread of fake news in the lead-up to the U.S. presidential race.

Nintendo's NES Classic Edition, a mini-NES replica in appearance with 30 classic games preloaded, was released in November. Demand for it far exceeded supplies, with many stores selling out.

A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.

Ocean world near Saturn top contender for life beyond Earth

Story Video: Click here

West Palm Beach police are investigating a fatal shooting overnight outside a home on South Chillingworth Drive.

The homicide occurred around 11 p.m. Tuesday near Erie Place.

A detective at the scene said a man was shot and killed.

He was later identified as 30-year-old Allen Record.

When investigators arrived at the scene, he was pronounced dead.

Police said the victim did not live in the area, and the residence was not connected to the fatal shooting.

Police have not named a suspect in the shooting. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS (8477) if you can help in the investigation.