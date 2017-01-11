West Palm homicide victim ID'd - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

West Palm homicide victim ID'd

West Palm Beach police are investigating a fatal shooting overnight outside a home on South Chillingworth Drive.

The homicide occurred around 11 p.m. Tuesday near Erie Place.

A detective at the scene said a man was shot and killed.

He was later identified as 30-year-old Allen Record. 

When investigators arrived at the scene, he was pronounced dead.

Police said the victim did not live in the area, and the residence was not connected to the fatal shooting.

Police have not named a suspect in the shooting. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS (8477) if you can help in the investigation.

