A customer who found a live mosquito inside a bag of salad turned the product over to a Target employee.

A customer who found a live mosquito inside a bag of salad turned the product over to a Target employee.

Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.

Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.

It's part of an effort to fight misinformation following the spread of fake news in the lead-up to the U.S. presidential race.

It's part of an effort to fight misinformation following the spread of fake news in the lead-up to the U.S. presidential race.

Nintendo's NES Classic Edition, a mini-NES replica in appearance with 30 classic games preloaded, was released in November. Demand for it far exceeded supplies, with many stores selling out.

Nintendo's NES Classic Edition, a mini-NES replica in appearance with 30 classic games preloaded, was released in November. Demand for it far exceeded supplies, with many stores selling out.

INDIAN LAKE, Pa. (AP) -- Arnold Palmer's first signature golf course is up for sale.

Indian Lake Golf Club, an 18-hole course located about an hour southeast of the golfing great's hometown of Latrobe, is looking for new ownership. Palmer, who won seven major titles before becoming a prominent golf course designer among other successful business ventures, died last September at age 87.

Palmer started work on Indian Lake in 1964, with a nine-hole course opening in 1967. A second nine was completed in 1995. Indian Lake was the first of over 250 courses designed by Palmer across the world. The 18-hole layout plays at 6,700 yards and was dedicated to Palmer in 2009.

Indian Lake Golf Club president Clair Gill said the club began to consider selling the complex shortly after Palmer's death.