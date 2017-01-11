Scientist: New focus needed for lagoon pollution

A customer who found a live mosquito inside a bag of salad turned the product over to a Target employee.

Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.

It's part of an effort to fight misinformation following the spread of fake news in the lead-up to the U.S. presidential race.

Nintendo's NES Classic Edition, a mini-NES replica in appearance with 30 classic games preloaded, was released in November. Demand for it far exceeded supplies, with many stores selling out.

Winding through the Treasure Coast, the C-24 canal is a popular, but often problematic waterway.

Dr. Edie Widder with the Ocean Research and Conservation Association has spent the past two years studying what’s in the canals that feed the Indian River Lagoon.

Dr. Widder says that all nitrogen pollution in the water is not created equal and he believes there needs to be an increased focus on not just nitrate, but ammonia levels in particular.

“The ammonia development is kind of a game changer," said Dr. Widder Wednesday.

Ammonia is found in things like fertilizer, and human waste.

“Ammonia is sort of like a Big Mac to these micro algae that have started to become dominant in the lagoon. Whereas nitrate, which is what most people have been measuring, what we’ve been measuring, is like celery," said Dr. Widder.

Dr. Widder believes the ammonia has been goosing toxic algae blooms. It also contributed to a brown tide in the northern part of the lagoon last spring that led to a massive fish kill.

“It does help explain why we’ve had this shift in the lagoon.”

ORCA uses their own Kilroy water monitors in the lagoon, and is seeking money from state lawmakers to adjust them to focus on ammonia in the water.

Dr. Widder will present her research findings January 25th at the Pelican Yacht Club in Fort Pierce at 5:30 p.m. There is a cost to attend the cocktail reception and presentation. For more information, contact ORCA at 772-467-1600.