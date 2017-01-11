Spring Training construction around the clock - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Spring Training construction around the clock

Story Video: Click here

Contractors are working around the clock to make sure The Ballpark at the Palm Beaches is done on time. The first game between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros is February 28.

Officials at Straticon Construction say it was always part of the plan to move to 2nd and 3rd shifts.

However, neighbors nearby are hearing the noise.

"It's like an earthquake," says one neighbor.

Andrew Stone says his apartment shakes.

"Vibration during the night."

Jeff Hardin with Straticon Construction says its all part of the process.

"There's a lot of moving parts, a lot of work getting done."

Roughly one thousand workers are on the job. Hardin says tenants were notified and they've received no complaints.

As for getting the ballpark done in time?

"Very confident we're going to make Spring Training this year. We really have no alternatives. We're at the point where we see the finish line and both ball clubs are depending on that we're looking forward to Opening Day," says Hardin.

Tickets for Spring Training go on sale Saturday.

 

