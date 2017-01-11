Spring Training construction around the clock

A customer who found a live mosquito inside a bag of salad turned the product over to a Target employee.

Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.

It's part of an effort to fight misinformation following the spread of fake news in the lead-up to the U.S. presidential race.

Nintendo's NES Classic Edition, a mini-NES replica in appearance with 30 classic games preloaded, was released in November. Demand for it far exceeded supplies, with many stores selling out.

A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.

Ocean world near Saturn top contender for life beyond Earth

Contractors are working around the clock to make sure The Ballpark at the Palm Beaches is done on time. The first game between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros is February 28.

Officials at Straticon Construction say it was always part of the plan to move to 2nd and 3rd shifts.

However, neighbors nearby are hearing the noise.

"It's like an earthquake," says one neighbor.

Andrew Stone says his apartment shakes.

"Vibration during the night."

Jeff Hardin with Straticon Construction says its all part of the process.

"There's a lot of moving parts, a lot of work getting done."

Roughly one thousand workers are on the job. Hardin says tenants were notified and they've received no complaints.

As for getting the ballpark done in time?

"Very confident we're going to make Spring Training this year. We really have no alternatives. We're at the point where we see the finish line and both ball clubs are depending on that we're looking forward to Opening Day," says Hardin.

Tickets for Spring Training go on sale Saturday.