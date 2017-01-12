Honest Company recalls organic baby powder

A customer who found a live mosquito inside a bag of salad turned the product over to a Target employee.

A customer who found a live mosquito inside a bag of salad turned the product over to a Target employee.

It's part of an effort to fight misinformation following the spread of fake news in the lead-up to the U.S. presidential race.

It's part of an effort to fight misinformation following the spread of fake news in the lead-up to the U.S. presidential race.

Nintendo's NES Classic Edition, a mini-NES replica in appearance with 30 classic games preloaded, was released in November. Demand for it far exceeded supplies, with many stores selling out.

Nintendo's NES Classic Edition, a mini-NES replica in appearance with 30 classic games preloaded, was released in November. Demand for it far exceeded supplies, with many stores selling out.

A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.

A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.

Ocean world near Saturn top contender for life beyond Earth

Ocean world near Saturn top contender for life beyond Earth

April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.

April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.

The Honest Company, a company co-founded by actress Jessica Alba, is recalling all lots of its Organic Baby Powder.

RELATED: More recall news

The product is distributed in the United States in 4-ounce containers with UPC #817810014529.

The recall was prompted because of possible contamination with microorganisms, including some species associated with skin infections or eye infections.

The Honest Company said the voluntarily recall is being done "out of an abundance of caution."

The company says on their website that customers may return the affected products for a full refund.

Customers with questions can call 1-888-688-8653 Monday to Friday 8 am to 8 p.m. ET or email support@thehonestcompany.com with subject line "Baby Powder".