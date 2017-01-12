Honest Company recalls organic baby powder - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Honest Company recalls organic baby powder

The Honest Company, a company co-founded by actress Jessica Alba, is recalling all lots of its Organic Baby Powder.

RELATED: More recall news

The product is distributed in the United States in 4-ounce containers with UPC #817810014529.

The recall was prompted because of possible contamination with microorganisms, including some species associated with skin infections or eye infections.

The Honest Company said the voluntarily recall is being done "out of an abundance of caution." 

The company says on their website that customers may return the affected products for a full refund.

Customers with questions can call 1-888-688-8653 Monday to Friday 8 am to 8 p.m. ET or email support@thehonestcompany.com with subject line "Baby Powder".

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.