A customer who found a live mosquito inside a bag of salad turned the product over to a Target employee.

It's part of an effort to fight misinformation following the spread of fake news in the lead-up to the U.S. presidential race.

Nintendo's NES Classic Edition, a mini-NES replica in appearance with 30 classic games preloaded, was released in November. Demand for it far exceeded supplies, with many stores selling out.

April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.

A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.

Ocean world near Saturn top contender for life beyond Earth

STAFFORD, Va. (AP) -- A West Palm Beach teenager accused of pretending to be a doctor has been indicted on charges in Virginia after authorities say tried to illegally buy a car.

News outlets report a grand jury last week indicted 19-year-old Malachi Love-Robinson on charges of making false statements to obtain credit, attempting to obtain money under false pretenses, identity theft and forgery.

Love-Robinson was arrested in September in Stafford, Virginia, where authorities say he tried to buy a Lexus using a fake earnings statement. He remains jailed there.

Love-Robinson was arrested in Florida in February after officials said he was practicing medicine without a license.

Palm Beach County authorities said Love-Robinson was illegally operating a medical practice, complete with an office, a lab coat and stethoscope. He allegedly stole $35,000 from a patient. He has denied the charges.