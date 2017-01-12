Accused teen 'doctor' indicted on charges in Va. - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Accused teen 'doctor' indicted on charges in Va.

STAFFORD, Va. (AP) -- A West Palm Beach teenager accused of pretending to be a doctor has been indicted on charges in Virginia after authorities say tried to illegally buy a car.

News outlets report a grand jury last week indicted 19-year-old Malachi Love-Robinson on charges of making false statements to obtain credit, attempting to obtain money under false pretenses, identity theft and forgery.

Love-Robinson was arrested in September in Stafford, Virginia, where authorities say he tried to buy a Lexus using a fake earnings statement. He remains jailed there.

Love-Robinson was arrested in Florida in February after officials said he was practicing medicine without a license.

Palm Beach County authorities said Love-Robinson was illegally operating a medical practice, complete with an office, a lab coat and stethoscope. He allegedly stole $35,000 from a patient. He has denied the charges.

