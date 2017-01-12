Person dies after vehicle crashes into PSL canal - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Person dies after vehicle crashes into PSL canal

Port St Lucie police say a person was found dead Thursday morning after a vehicle crashed into a canal.

The canal is located at SE Green River Parkway and SE Melaleuca Blvd.

At 8:30 a.m., police said a dive team is in the water looking for more victims.

The name of the victim has not been released.

