Dog tossed over 6-foot fence, breaks leg - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Dog tossed over 6-foot fence, breaks leg

Story Video: Click here

The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a person who tossed a puppy over a barbed wire fence earlier this month.

On Jan. 3 around 4:55 p.m., a truck driven by a Hispanic man pulled into the Okeechobee Sheriff’s Office Animal Control.

 

According to a news release from OCSO, the man backed up to the fenced in area of the building, which is a fenced in area used as the dog play area.

The fence is about 6 feet high with three strands of barbed wire on top of the fence.

The sheriff's office said the man picked the female puppy up and threw it over the fence, causing a broken back leg that required surgery and pins to be inserted.

The puppy, a Cur dog mix, is six months old.

The man's truck is described as a Ford, 4-door, two-tone with dark blue/gold on bottom.

If you know the identity of this driver or have seen this truck, contact Deputy Rusty Hartsfield, (863)763-3117.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.