3 Hurt after crash in The Acreage

-
Saturday, April 15 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-04-15 17:15:22 GMT
Saturday, April 15 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-04-15 17:15:22 GMT
A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.More >>
A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.More >>
April the Giraffe
Saturday, April 15 2017 10:47 AM EDT2017-04-15 14:47:28 GMT
April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks. More >>
April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.More >>
Friday, April 14 2017 11:48 AM EDT2017-04-14 15:48:32 GMT
Friday, April 14 2017 11:48 AM EDT2017-04-14 15:48:32 GMT
Nintendo's NES Classic Edition, a mini-NES replica in appearance with 30 classic games preloaded, was released in November. Demand for it far exceeded supplies, with many stores selling out.More >>
Nintendo's NES Classic Edition, a mini-NES replica in appearance with 30 classic games preloaded, was released in November. Demand for it far exceeded supplies, with many stores selling out.More >>
Friday, April 14 2017 11:06 AM EDT2017-04-14 15:06:36 GMT
Friday, April 14 2017 11:06 AM EDT2017-04-14 15:06:36 GMT
It's part of an effort to fight misinformation following the spread of fake news in the lead-up to the U.S. presidential race. More >>
It's part of an effort to fight misinformation following the spread of fake news in the lead-up to the U.S. presidential race.More >>
Friday, April 14 2017 4:22 AM EDT2017-04-14 08:22:47 GMT
Friday, April 14 2017 5:51 AM EDT2017-04-14 09:51:06 GMT
A customer who found a live mosquito inside a bag of salad turned the product over to a Target employee.More >>
A customer who found a live mosquito inside a bag of salad turned the product over to a Target employee.More >>
Story Video: Click here
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said three people were injured after a serious two-vehicle wreck Thursday morning in The Acreage.
At 8:23 a.m., emergency crews responded to the crash near the intersection of Avocado and Key Lime boulevards.
Firefighter had to use the Jaws of Life to cut the trapped occupants from their vehicles.
Witnesses at the scene said they rushed to aid the victims, which included two women in a silver car and one man in a van.
The three patients are being transported to a local trauma center for treatment.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said all westbound lanes of Key Lime Boulevard are shut down east of the area.Scripps Only Content 2017