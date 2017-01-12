Former Rams player arrested in Palm Beach Co. - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Former Rams player arrested in Palm Beach Co.

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (AP) -- Former Los Angeles Rams player Tre Mason has been arrested in South Florida on charges that he fled a deputy on an ATV in July.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office records show that Mason was arrested Tuesday.

An offense report says a deputy spotted Mason doing wheelies in a Lake Worth park on July 27. The deputy tried to stop him, but Mason reportedly rode past and eventually returned to his mother's nearby home. The deputy followed Mason, and he was issued two citations and a court summons for the following month.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Dec. 15.

Mason is charged with fleeing or eluding police. He is free on $5,000 bail. Jail records didn't list an attorney for Mason.

Mason didn't play during the 2016 season after he failed to report to training camp.

