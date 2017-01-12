46-year-old man killed after truck crashes into Port St. Lucie canal

A customer who found a live mosquito inside a bag of salad turned the product over to a Target employee.

It's part of an effort to fight misinformation following the spread of fake news in the lead-up to the U.S. presidential race.

Nintendo's NES Classic Edition, a mini-NES replica in appearance with 30 classic games preloaded, was released in November. Demand for it far exceeded supplies, with many stores selling out.

A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.

Ocean world near Saturn top contender for life beyond Earth

April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.

Giraffe watch: April's baby is here!

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Port St Lucie police say a 46-year-old St. Lucie County man died Thursday morning after his truck crashed into a canal.

Around 7 a.m., police responded to the incident located SE Green River Parkway south of SE Melaleuca Boulevard.

Police said a 2004 Silver Chevrolet pick-up was heading north on SE Green River Drive and for unknown reasons veered off the road and into a canal on the west side of the road.

A passerby saw the submerged roof of the truck and called police.

St. Lucie County Fire Rescue arrived and pulled the man's body from the truck.

The victim was identified as Jason Self, 46, of Sea Grape Drive in Indian River Estates, located south of Fort Pierce.

A police dive team searched the submerged truck and surrounding areas and did not find any other victims.

