46-year-old man killed after truck crashes into Port St. Lucie c - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

46-year-old man killed after truck crashes into Port St. Lucie canal

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Port St Lucie police say a 46-year-old St. Lucie County man died Thursday morning after his truck crashed into a canal.

Around 7 a.m., police responded to the incident located SE Green River Parkway south of SE Melaleuca Boulevard.

Police said a 2004 Silver Chevrolet pick-up was heading north on SE Green River Drive and for unknown reasons veered off the road and into a canal on the west side of the road. 

A passerby saw the submerged roof of the truck and called police. 

St. Lucie County Fire Rescue arrived and pulled the man's body from the truck. 

The victim was identified as Jason Self, 46, of Sea Grape Drive in Indian River Estates, located south of Fort Pierce.

A police dive team searched the submerged truck and surrounding areas and did not find any other victims. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.