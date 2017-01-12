Bag with unusual contents found tied to goat - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Bag with unusual contents found tied to goat

A goat has recovered after it was discovered with a bag around its neck that was filled with handful of change, a dollar bill, a chicken head, broken chicken egg with intact partially developed embryo, a leaf, some seeds and possibly some tobacco, according to Palm Beach Animal Control.

The goat was found on January 6 near 4300 Lake Worth Road.

The animal had a USDA meat ear tag reading TNMD 8684 on it, officials said.

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control says the goat is healthy and now up for adoption. However, it seems ‘very flighty’ and not very fond of people, Animal Care and Control said.

