Homeless man found beaten in Stuart - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Homeless man found beaten in Stuart

A homeless man was found severely beaten in Stuart Thursday morning, according to police.

He was discovered in a wooded area in the 3800 block of SE Federal Highway. 

A helicopter flew the victim to Lawnwood Trauma Center in Fort Pierce.

His condition was not released.

Police did not say if they have any suspects but are actively investigating the case.

 

