Pet of the Week Luke

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Tiger. He's a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Tiger. He's a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Precious. She's a 15-year-old domestic shorthair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Precious. She's a 15-year-old domestic shorthair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Cutie. He's a 5-year-old domestic shorthair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Cutie. He's a 5-year-old domestic shorthair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Tucker. He's a 5-year-old domestic shorthair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Tucker. He's a 5-year-old domestic shorthair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toffee. She's a 8-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toffee. She's a 8-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Luke. He's a 2 and a half-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Luke:

Me - I'm the strong, bold type of guy. You-loving and willing to take care of me. You know the type…all strong and macho on the outside, but inside really just a big old marshmallow…OK I'll admit it, that's me! Some guys don't always show their feelings, but when you peel away all the layers, you'll see the sweet soul underneath, just wanting to be loved. Sure, I may have a handsome, tough exterior, but down deep, I'm a well-mannered, engaging guy. I'm the perfect gentle "man's" best friend. All it takes is one meeting and you will see this wonderful guy in all my glory. It's only a matter of time before we become housemates and soulmates!

Learn more about Luke here.

More about the Bubbles and Barks Brunch.

Peggy's Picks is sponsored by Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach and Community Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach.

About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League: Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League is a limited-admission humane society and provides services to over 30,000 cats, dogs, puppies and kittens each year. Operating continuously since 1925, we have been positively impacting animal welfare and addressing overpopulation in Palm Beach County through a variety of services.

Our Vision is to create a community where 100% of the adoptable animals find loving homes and no animals will be euthanized because of pet overpopulation.

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, Humane Society of the Palm Beaches, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and does not receive funding from city, county, state, or the federal government, or local organizations with similar names. We rely solely on the generosity of individuals, foundations and corporations to provide quality programs and services to the community. Your donations directly support the services and programs in place to help animals in need.

The Mission of the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League of the Palm Beaches, Incorporated is to provide shelter to lost, homeless and unwanted animals, to provide spay and neuter and other medical services for companion animals, and to care for, protect, and find quality homes for homeless and neglected companion animals, to advocate animal welfare, community involvement and education to further the bond between people and animals.