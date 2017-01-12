Man shot in Fort Pierce - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man shot in Fort Pierce

Police are investigating a shooting in Fort Pierce.

They say a 24-year-old man was shot at 12th and Ave E.

He was taken to Lawnwood Medical Center.

 

Police did not release a condition. 

This story will be updated when more information is available.

