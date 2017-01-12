Pahokee asked to vacate championship - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Pahokee asked to vacate championship

The Pahokee football team is being asked by the Florida High School Athletic Association to vacate its championship due to an ineligible player, according to the Palm Beach County School District.

Once the district receives the notice it writing it plans on filing an appeal.

The ineligibility is due to the student being in the fifth year, according to the district.

The Pahokee Blue Devils won all 14 of their games this past season.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.