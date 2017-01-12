Bernstein speaks about truth & politics - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Bernstein speaks about truth & politics

Respected journalist and author Carl Bernstein spoke at the La Posada Senior Center in Palm Beach Gardens Thursday.

The Watergate investigative reporter recalled his work leading up to President Nixon’s resignation and stories he is currently working on.

"I think that the abdication of responsibility by citizens in terms of seeking out and being open to the best obtainable version of the truth is perhaps as bad or worse than the journalistic failure to often insist that be our bottom line in terms of what news we produce," said Bernstein.

Bernstein is a co-author of a CNN report released yesterday the President-elect has been critical of.

"We cannot have a factual debate in this country anymore because we can't agree and especially in our political system, but it's cultural as well,” said Bernstein. “It is very difficult to have a fact-based debate in this country. It is very difficult to have a fact-based election."

Bernstein went on to say no one is above the law, even the President of the United States.

Bernstein is the co-author of six books including, “All the President’s Men,” “A Woman in Charge: the Life of Hillary Rodham Clinton,” and “The Final Days, and the Secret Man.”

