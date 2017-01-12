Woman struck by vehicle in Lake Worth - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Woman struck by vehicle in Lake Worth

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue is at the scene of a pedestrian accident in Lake Worth Thursday evening. 

The incident happened at 8:21 p.m. near 13th  Avenue N. and N Dixie Highway. 

First arriving firefighters reported one person laying in the roadway that had been struck by an SUV. 

The patient, and adult female, was transported to a local trauma center for treatment. 

