Three injured in multi-vehicle crash in WPB

A customer who found a live mosquito inside a bag of salad turned the product over to a Target employee.

A customer who found a live mosquito inside a bag of salad turned the product over to a Target employee.

It's part of an effort to fight misinformation following the spread of fake news in the lead-up to the U.S. presidential race.

It's part of an effort to fight misinformation following the spread of fake news in the lead-up to the U.S. presidential race.

Nintendo's NES Classic Edition, a mini-NES replica in appearance with 30 classic games preloaded, was released in November. Demand for it far exceeded supplies, with many stores selling out.

Nintendo's NES Classic Edition, a mini-NES replica in appearance with 30 classic games preloaded, was released in November. Demand for it far exceeded supplies, with many stores selling out.

A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.

A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.

Ocean world near Saturn top contender for life beyond Earth

Ocean world near Saturn top contender for life beyond Earth

April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.

April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.

Three people were rushed to local area hospitals following a multi-vehicle crash in West Palm Beach Thursday evening, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The incident happened at 8:30 p.m. near Sansbury Way and Belvedere Road.

First arriving crews reported two vehicles with heavy damage and trapped occupants.

Officials say firefighters used the jaws of life to cut the trapped occupants from the vehicle.

The patients were transported to local hospitals for treatment. One of these patients was transported by helicopter to a local trauma center.