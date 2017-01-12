Three injured in multi-vehicle crash in WPB - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Three injured in multi-vehicle crash in WPB

Three people were rushed to local area hospitals following a multi-vehicle crash in West Palm Beach Thursday evening, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The incident happened at 8:30 p.m. near Sansbury Way and Belvedere Road. 

First arriving crews reported two vehicles with heavy damage and trapped occupants. 

Officials say firefighters used the jaws of life to cut the trapped occupants from the vehicle. 

The patients were transported to local hospitals for treatment. One of these patients was transported by helicopter to a local trauma center. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.