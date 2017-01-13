FamilyTreeNow website causing alarm - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

FamilyTreeNow website causing alarm

Story Video: Click here

An easily accessible database is causing alarm to some people. With a quick search at familitreenow.com anyone's relatives and addresses can be found. 

These types of sites are concerning, considering the number of identity thieves.

"It seems that everything they find is public record that has been found somewhere on the internet. They've got people that go through and search and gather information and they put it all together in one spot, said Officer Jeb Hilton with the Amarillo Police Department. 

Officials say this is just one of many sites like this, but this is the one of the few that are free.

People are being urged to opt out of familytreenow.com. For more information on how to opt out, click here

 

