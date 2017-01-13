Royal Park Bridge turning pink - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Royal Park Bridge turning pink

Story Video: Click here

The Royal Park Bridge, connecting West Palm Beach to Palm Beach, turned pink Thursday evening to help raise breast cancer awareness.

It's all part of the festivities ahead of the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.

Thousands of runners will join in for the annual 5K race on January 28 at the waterfront in Downtown West Palm Beach. 

For more information about the event, click here

