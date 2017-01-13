Fire overnight at Stuart Yacht and Country Club

A customer who found a live mosquito inside a bag of salad turned the product over to a Target employee.

It's part of an effort to fight misinformation following the spread of fake news in the lead-up to the U.S. presidential race.

Nintendo's NES Classic Edition, a mini-NES replica in appearance with 30 classic games preloaded, was released in November. Demand for it far exceeded supplies, with many stores selling out.

A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.

Ocean world near Saturn top contender for life beyond Earth

April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.

Giraffe watch: April's baby is here!

A large house fire occurred early Friday morning at the Stuart Yacht and Country Club.

Video sent to WPTV from viewer Martin Mangels showed large flames shooting into the air from a two-story, single family home.

Martin County Fire Rescue responded to the scene just after 4 a.m. in the 3200 block of SE Fairway East.

The fire was extinguished by 6 a.m.

No injuries have been reported. It's not clear what started the fire or how much damage is done.