Fire overnight at Stuart Yacht and Country Club

Fire overnight at Stuart Yacht and Country Club

A large house fire occurred early Friday morning at the Stuart Yacht and Country Club.

Video sent to WPTV from viewer Martin Mangels showed large flames shooting into the air from a two-story, single family home.

Martin County Fire Rescue responded to the scene just after 4 a.m. in the 3200 block of SE Fairway East.

The fire was extinguished by 6 a.m.

No injuries have been reported. It's not clear what started the fire or how much damage is done.

