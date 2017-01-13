VIDEO: Woman crashes SUV into local T-Mobile - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cellphone video recorded Thursday captured the frightening moments when a woman rammed her sport-utility vehicle into a T-Mobile store in Palm Springs.

The incident occurred at a T-Mobile located at 3321 South Congress Ave.

The driver of the Nissan SUV was Shinobia Montoria Wright, 26, of Wellington, according to Palm Springs police.

Damage to the store is estimated at $30,000.

It’s unclear why Wright crashed her vehicle into the store.

