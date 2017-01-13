Bond remains at $300,000 in home invasion case

A customer who found a live mosquito inside a bag of salad turned the product over to a Target employee.

It's part of an effort to fight misinformation following the spread of fake news in the lead-up to the U.S. presidential race.

Nintendo's NES Classic Edition, a mini-NES replica in appearance with 30 classic games preloaded, was released in November. Demand for it far exceeded supplies, with many stores selling out.

April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.

A Martin County judge denied Nico Gallo’s request for a bond reduction.

The sheriff’s office arrested Gallo after a home invasion in August. Investigators said Gallo was high on a psychedelic drug at the time.

Friday, Gallo’s family told the judge they can’t afford the $300,000 bond. And they want to enroll him in a residential substance abuse treatment facility.

Prosecutors argued Gallo is a danger to the community.

“It’s just an unfortunate situation,” said defense attorney Joshua Deckard. “But does Nico Gallo have a good heart? Yes. Would I be proud to have him as my neighbor? Yes. Would I be afraid of him, if he lived in my community? No.”

Gallo has admitted to and apologized for breaking into a home early on the morning on Aug. 30, 2016. The homeowner told investigators she was in fear for her life and beat Gallo with a baseball bat while her son wrestled him to the ground until deputies arrived.

Gallo will remain in the Martin County Jail on his original $300,000 bond. The judge said Gallo faces between four years and life in prison if convicted on assault and burglary charges.