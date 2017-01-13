Bond remains at $300,000 in home invasion case

April the Giraffe Updated: Saturday, April 15 2017 4:58 PM EDT 2017-04-15 20:58:11 GMT
April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.
Posted: Saturday, April 15 2017 1:15 PM EDT
A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.
Posted: Friday, April 14 2017 11:48 AM EDT
Nintendo's NES Classic Edition, a mini-NES replica in appearance with 30 classic games preloaded, was released in November. Demand for it far exceeded supplies, with many stores selling out.
Posted: Friday, April 14 2017 11:06 AM EDT
It's part of an effort to fight misinformation following the spread of fake news in the lead-up to the U.S. presidential race.
Posted: Friday, April 14 2017 4:22 AM EDT
A customer who found a live mosquito inside a bag of salad turned the product over to a Target employee.
Story Video: Click here
A Martin County judge denied Nico Gallo’s request for a bond reduction.
The sheriff’s office arrested Gallo after a home invasion in August. Investigators said Gallo was high on a psychedelic drug at the time.
Friday, Gallo’s family told the judge they can’t afford the $300,000 bond. And they want to enroll him in a residential substance abuse treatment facility.
Prosecutors argued Gallo is a danger to the community.
“It’s just an unfortunate situation,” said defense attorney Joshua Deckard. “But does Nico Gallo have a good heart? Yes. Would I be proud to have him as my neighbor? Yes. Would I be afraid of him, if he lived in my community? No.”
Gallo has admitted to and apologized for
. The homeowner told investigators she was in fear for her life and beat Gallo with a baseball bat while her son wrestled him to the ground until deputies arrived. breaking into a home early on the morning on Aug. 30, 2016
Gallo will remain in the Martin County Jail on his original $300,000 bond. The judge said Gallo faces between four years and life in prison if convicted on assault and burglary charges.
