Boat show this weekend in Stuart - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boat show this weekend in Stuart

Story Video: Click here

The 43rd annual Stuart Boat Show is underway!

The show is the largest on the Treasure Coast and features everything from small boats to luxury yachts worth up to $4 million.

The gates opened at 10 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.

The boat show, located at 54 North Dixie Hwy. in Stuart, lasts through Sunday.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.