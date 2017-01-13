Ex-teacher sentenced to 5 years in prison

A customer who found a live mosquito inside a bag of salad turned the product over to a Target employee.

It's part of an effort to fight misinformation following the spread of fake news in the lead-up to the U.S. presidential race.

Nintendo's NES Classic Edition, a mini-NES replica in appearance with 30 classic games preloaded, was released in November. Demand for it far exceeded supplies, with many stores selling out.

A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.

Ocean world near Saturn top contender for life beyond Earth

April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.

A former St. Lucie West Centennial High School teacher has been sentenced to 5 years in prison for attempting to receive child pornography, according to the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida.

A judge sentenced Daniel Tyler Morgan Friday.

Morgan, 30, was arrested last year at his Jupiter home,

He later resigned from his job as a 10th grade history teacher.

Morgan was accused of having a sexual conversation with a 17-year-old student via Snapchat, where he also exchanged a nude picture of himself, according to an arrest report.

Morgan solicited sexually explicit photographs from the teenager and also encouraged the minor to join him in smoking marijuana, the U.S. Attorney said.

Following his prison term he will be on 5 years of supervised release.