Rescue underway at Gardens water tower - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Rescue underway at Gardens water tower

Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue says that a worker in the city's water tower has a medical condition and cannot get out by himself.

 

Fire rescue, along with special ops units from Palm Beach County, will perform a rescue operation to get the worker down.

He's on the top landing inside the tower.  

This story will be updated when more information is available.

 

