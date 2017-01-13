Worker rescued at Gardens water tower

A customer who found a live mosquito inside a bag of salad turned the product over to a Target employee.

It's part of an effort to fight misinformation following the spread of fake news in the lead-up to the U.S. presidential race.

Nintendo's NES Classic Edition, a mini-NES replica in appearance with 30 classic games preloaded, was released in November. Demand for it far exceeded supplies, with many stores selling out.

A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.

Ocean world near Saturn top contender for life beyond Earth

April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.

Giraffe watch: April's baby is here!

First responders rescued a worker who experienced a medical condition and could not get out of the city water tower in Palm Beach Gardens.

The worker was on the top landing inside the tower.

He was lowered to the ground and transported to a hospital.

Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue, along with special ops units from Palm Beach County, performed the rescue operation.

The patient has been lowered to the ground and is being packaged for transport to the hospital. @PBGardensFire @PBCFR pic.twitter.com/7QA29ltNs8 — Gardens Fire Rescue (@PBGardensFire) January 13, 2017

@PBCFR Special Operations Firefighters making their way up to the patient.... pic.twitter.com/qIux0We8rL — Gardens Fire Rescue (@PBGardensFire) January 13, 2017