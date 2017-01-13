Worker rescued at Gardens water tower - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Worker rescued at Gardens water tower

First responders rescued a worker who experienced a medical condition and could not get out of the city water tower in Palm Beach Gardens.

The worker was on the top landing inside the tower.

He was lowered to the ground and transported to a hospital.

Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue, along with special ops units from Palm Beach County, performed the rescue operation.

 

 

