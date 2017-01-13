Simple sticker could save your life in a crash

It's part of an effort to fight misinformation following the spread of fake news in the lead-up to the U.S. presidential race.

It's part of an effort to fight misinformation following the spread of fake news in the lead-up to the U.S. presidential race.

Nintendo's NES Classic Edition, a mini-NES replica in appearance with 30 classic games preloaded, was released in November. Demand for it far exceeded supplies, with many stores selling out.

A horrible accident in The Acreage is raising awareness about a life-saving program in Palm Beach County that not enough people are aware of—Yellow Dot.

In the Thursday morning crash, all three of the people involved were rushed to the hospital, but it took hours before anyone could track down their family members. Such cases are the reason for which the county set up the Yellow Dot program.

It's a way of letting rescue crews know of any medical conditions they should be aware of while giving treatment and how to get in touch with emergency contacts.

Participants in the program simply fill out a yellow pamphlet with their information and stick it in their glove box. Then, they put the Yellow Dot sticker on their back window.

"It lets us know hey, their information is in the glove compartment," said Captain Bob Smallacombe of Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. "Should you be involved in a car crash, should something happen while you're out and you cannot speak for yourself or others in your vehicle who are having an emergency, we can go in the glove compartment, get that information and use it."

Firefighters will be handing out the pamphlets and stickers at the South Florida Fair over the weekend. Anyone interested in participating can also pick them up at any Palm Beach County Fire station at any time.

"Do it for yourself, do it for your family and do it for your local firefighters," Captain Smallacombe said. "Because it really does help us to make sure we're not giving you any medications that are contraindicated, to make sure we're calling who we need to call."