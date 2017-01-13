Boynton Beach woman worries about ACA repeal - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boynton Beach woman worries about ACA repeal

Jodi Lowell finds it hard not to get emotional every time hears the news of a potential repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

"Without the Affordable Care Act, I would likely be dying actively right now," says Lowell.

More than a decade ago doctors diagnosed Jodi with Diverticulitis. In 2009 she became very sick with no health insurance.

"Unaffordable to me."

In 2012 she found insurance through Obamacare.

"It was deemed necessary to have a partial colectomy," says Lowell.

Jodi had surgery in September, but knows she faces more necessary procedures.

She worried she could lose her health care coverage as Republicans look to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

"I have nightmares about it. It wakes me up at night. That's the truth."

Jodi is one of thousands in Palm Beach County uncertain about their health care future.

"I'm hoping somebody up there in DC, somebody will hear my voice and say you know there's millions like her."

Many Republican lawmakers say they hope to feature two key provisions in Obamacare in their plan such as coverage despite preexisting conditions and coverage for children on their parents plans until age 26.

